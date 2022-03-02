College body opposes govt decision to send nominees

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

Terming various decisions announced by the Punjab Government recently with regard to higher education as arbitrary and detrimental to their interests, the executive body of Non-Govt Colleges Managements Federation (NGCMF) today reiterated not to call government’s nominees in its managing committee meetings.

The members opposed the recent directive of the government to send their nominees appointed to visit aided colleges and submit their report to the government at the earliest. The executive stated that they would take a legal recourse on the issue if the directives were not withdrawn. They said in no case, an appointee, who is much junior in status, shall be tolerated with voting rights and veto powers.

They said the procedure is already well in place when it comes to manage the affairs of the college’s and the government was hitting at the autonomy of the higher educational institutions.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the executive committee of the NGCMF which was held under the chairmanship of President Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina. The executive members who discussed various burning issues pertaining to the colleges’ managements also asked all managements to refrain from calling government nominee to its meetings.

They apex body of the 142 aided colleges called upon the state government to save higher education which is at loss due to flight of the students to foreign countries. While criticising various arbitrary decisions being taken by the DPI and the Higher Education Department that undermine the autonomy of Colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh, they vowed to fight for their rights in public and legal forums.

He sought an early release of the SC scholarships to the colleges. He added that despite court orders, the government was not releasing the money for SC students to the colleges, jeopardising the fate of the downtrodden.

The members also sought an immediate release of pending grants under the post-matric scholarships for SC students in one instalment and restoration of 95 per cent grant-in-aid scheme while appointing teachers in the colleges. —