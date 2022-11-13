College celebrates golden jubilee in Khadoor Sahib

Tarn Taran, November 12
Sri Guru Angad Dev College, Khadoor Sahib, celebrated its golden jubilee on Saturday. The theme of the event was environmental sustainability. The college is managed by Baba Sewa Singh, an environmentalist, and head of a kar sewa organisation based in Khadoor Sahib.
Justice AK Goel, former judge of the Supreme Court of India and chairperson of the National Green Tribunal, was the chief guest. Justice Goel, while delivering a lecture, appreciated the works being undertaken by Baba Sewa Singh in the field of education and environment protection. SC Agrawal, former Punjab Chief Secretary, Justice Pritampal and Jasbir Singh, former judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, were present on the occasion.
Baba Sewa Singh discussed the future plans for the college. Former principals and teachers were awarded for their contribution towards the growth of the institution.
Major General Balwinder Singh, Director of Nishan-e-Sikhi (NDA wing), delivered the vote of thanks.
Principal Dr Paramjeet Singh presented the progress report of the college before the guests.
Due to the Covid pandemic, the golden jubilee celebrations were postponed. The college was inaugurated on January 3, 1970 on the basis of a resolution passed in 1969 on the occasion of 500th birth anniversary of the first Sikh master, Guru Nanak Dev.
