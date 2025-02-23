DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / College notes: 155 awarded degrees at convocation

At least 155 students of graduate and post-graduate classes were awarded degrees at Khalsa College, Chawinda Devi (KCCD) on Saturday during the institution's annual convocation.
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:43 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
At least 155 students of graduate and post-graduate classes were awarded degrees at Khalsa College, Chawinda Devi (KCCD) on Saturday during the institution’s annual convocation. Khalsa University (KU)’s Pro-Chancellor Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said during his convocation address that the main aim of education was nurturing discipline and truthfulness among individuals. Chhina also said that one should not forget our rich cultural heritage and must work with dedication and respect law.

DAV College conducts sports meet

The 68th annual sports & athletic meet of DAV College here was inaugurated on February 21 at the DAV sports complex, Shastri Nagar, Amritsar. The meet brought together enthusiastic athletes and sportsmen from across the campus. The event aims to foster a spirit of teamwork, perseverance and excellence among students. It featured a variety of athletic competitions, including track and field events such as sprints, long-distance races, relay races, high jump, long jump, shot put and discus throw. Both individual and team events provided a platform for students to showcase their sportsmanship and competitive spirit. The chief guest, Amritpal Singh, president, Aam Aadmi Party, Gurdaspur, graced the occasion and appreciated the college faculty and management for organising such an event which gave boost to spirits of discipline, punctuality and sportsmanship.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

