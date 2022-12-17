College prof brings laurels to city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 16

Dr Arvinder Kaur Dhaliwal, Professor of Punjabi Department, DAV College, Amritsar, brought laurels to college by winning second prize for her literary collection “Jhanjraan Wale Paer” at the Dhahan Prize for Punjabi Literature in a ceremony in Surrey, British Columbia, recently.

Dr Arvinder Dhaliwal was among the three finalists nominated for the award and while the Dhahan prize was won by Balwinder Singh Grewal, she was given the runners-up award. Her book on short stories, Jhanjaran Wale Paer, was conferred with the Dalbir Chetan Yadgari Purskar Award also.

The Dhahan Prize for Punjabi Literature was founded almost a decade ago in Metro Vancouver and awards $45,000 CDN to three writers: The winner takes home $25,000 CDN and two additional finalists get $10,000 CDN each.