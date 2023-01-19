 College teachers up in arms against govt : The Tribune India

College teachers up in arms against govt

Protest lowering retirement age at 58 years, centralised admissions portal

College teachers up in arms against govt

Teachers raise slogans in support of their demands in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 18

Set to take on the state government against the decision to lower the age of retirement for teachers to 58 from 60, 136 non-government aided colleges and 58 unaided colleges observed a total bandh following a call given by the Joint Action Committee of Colleges, whereas government colleges and five state universities observed a two-hour dharna in support of the call given by PFUCTO.

In Amritsar, a memorandum was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner. The delegation was led by Dr Gurdas Singh Sekhon, general secretary of Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union. Dr Sekhon said the AAP government in Punjab was not sparing a thought over the genuine demands of teachers working in non-government aided colleges. “Aided college staff is not getting pension, so retirement age should not be as per government employees. Also, the staff of aided colleges is governed by the university calendar which depicts the retirement age at 60 years,” said Dr Sekhon.

Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhinna, president, Aided College Management Federation, also said that colleges in Punjab were fighting against the government’s arbitrary and discriminatory decision to start a centralised admission portal and tinkering with service rules of teachers, including lowering retirement age to 58 years. “We were forced to take to the path of agitation as the government has failed to address the demands of management, principals and teachers,” said Chhina, adding that if the government did not wake up from its slumber, there would be more agitations in the coming days.

Dr Vinay Sophat, president, PCCTU, said the tinkering with service rules concerning the retirement age of teachers is not acceptable. “The agitation will be intensified if needed and the responsibility will lie on the state government,” he said.

