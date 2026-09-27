Colourful start to sakhi shakti mela in Amritsar

The Punjab Sakhi Shakti Mela, a women-only entrepreneurship fair aimed at promoting economic empowerment and self-reliance, began at the Dussehra Ground in Ranjit Avenue on Saturday.

Organised by the District Administration, Amritsar, the mela provides a platform for women entrepreneurs and self-help groups to showcase and sell their products, while helping them expand their customer base and move towards greater economic independence.

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The mela was inaugurated by Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Pallavi Mishra and Aditya Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Tarn Taran.

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ETO visited various stalls at the mela and appreciated the products prepared by women entrepreneurs and members of self-help groups. He said such events provide women with an opportunity to showcase their skills and entrepreneurial capabilities while working towards economic self-reliance.

Women entrepreneurs, self-help groups and skilled women are showcasing and selling a range of products, including handmade items, handicrafts, garments, decorative articles, food products and other household goods. The event also gives visitors an opportunity to explore and purchase locally made products while supporting women-led enterprises.

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On the opening night, renowned Punjabi folk singer Kanwar Grewal enthralled the audience with his performance. Grewal is among the star performers lined up for the evening live concerts being held as part of the event, which will continue till September 28.

ADC Pallavi Mishra said the mela was providing women entrepreneurs with opportunities to market and brand their products and establish direct connections with new customers.

“Information regarding government schemes related to self-employment, skill development and women’s welfare is also being disseminated at the event to help women benefit from various initiatives,” she said.