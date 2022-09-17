SGPC releases commemorative coins on Saka Sri Panja Sahib, Urdu booklets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar September 16

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami released commemorative coins and religious booklets in Urdu dedicated to the upcoming centenary of Shaheedi Saka Sri Panja Sahib and Morcha Guru Ka Bagh.

After the meeting of the Dharma Prachar Committee held at Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee office, Dhami said on October 30, the first centenary of the Saka Sri Panja Sahib is being observed according to the Khalsa traditions, for which preparations are on. Before this, the centenary celebrations of Morcha Guru Ka Bagh have been completed the last month.

He said on the occasion of the centenary of Saka Sri Panja Sahib, events will be held in India as well as in Pakistan, regarding which booklets pertaining to the event and Sikh history have been published in Urdu language. These booklets will be distributed to the sangat during the functions at Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Pakistan.

About the commemorative coin, he said the picture of Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh is engraved on one side of this copper coin and the image of Saka Sri Panja Sahib is on the other side.

Dhami said the process of sending a delegation in advance to prepare for the events scheduled in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, he also informed that on March 13, 2023, the 200-year martyrdom centenary of Akali Baba Phula Singh will also be celebrated according to Panthic traditions.

117 volunteers selected

The SGPC has selected 117 volunteer preachers in the border areas to connect the people with Sikh principles and rehat maryada. These preachers are educated from Sikh Missionary Colleges and Gurmati Vidyalayas run by Dharma Prachar Committee.

Dhami said the matter of religious conversion was on the rise and the need was to identify it at the grassroots and society must be got aware of misguided propaganda. Our volunteers will reach out to the misguided people and bring them back to the Sikhism fold.

