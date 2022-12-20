Commercialisation leads to traffic congestion

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, December 19

A stretch of nearly two kilometres officially known as Mehnga Singh Saini Marg and colloquially known as Khalsa College Wali Gali has witnessed massive commercialisation of property during the past few years which has given rise to the problem of traffic congestion in the area.

With a large number of cloth shops and other institutions coming up on the road during recent times, the vehicles can be seen parked on both sides which leave only a narrow space for the flow of traffic

The road starting from the corner of Khalsa College for Women connects GT road with the Cantonment road. With a large number of cloth shops and other institutions coming up on the road during recent times, the vehicles can be seen parked on both sides which leave only a narrow space for the flow of traffic.

“Such is the level of commercialisation of properties on this stretch that people are demolishing homes and constructing shops,” said a resident, adding that as the place is near to educational institutions, it has become a hub of shops selling

ready-made garments.

Earlier, residents wishing to enter the Civil Lines area from as far as Chheharta used the road as an escape route to avoid traffic jams as Putlighar chowk which also witnesses frequent traffic jams. Sneha, who works at a private institution on Lawrence road, said, “Youngsters park their cars outside the shops on this road and they are not bothered about the problems which they cause for the commuters.” She said that she now avoids the road as she was left stranded in traffic jams on this stretch many times.

A few residents of the area who are upset with the spate of commercialisation and loss of peace said, “People are changing residential places into commercial spaces and no one from the local administrations seems to be taking notice.” He said that many residents, especially those living in the bylanes, are unhappy as traffic jams have become a frequent phenomenon in the area.