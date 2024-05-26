Commission agent shot at in Uthian village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 25

Two unknown armed persons shot at a commission agent in Uthian village falling under the Rajasansi police station here yesterday. The victim, identified as Navjot Singh (33), was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

This incident happened, despite the fact that the police was on alert in view of the VVIPs visit to Amritsar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was in the area for a roadshow on Saturday for the party candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

The victim sustained a bullet injury on his leg. The suspects fled from the spot after committing the crime. The police registered an attempt to murder case against unidentified armed assailants and launched further investigation in this connection.

Navjot told the police that he runs a commission agent shop at Uthian village. He said yesterday, he had gone at Ghai Trading for getting gate passes of vehicles printed. The victim said when he was returning on his bike, two persons stopped him and opened fire at him without any provocation. The victim said he suffered bullet injury on his right knee. The victim said he tried to escape from the spot while raising an alarm. He said when the suspects fled from the spot, passersby rushed towards him. The police said investigation was underway to identify the suspects and find motive behind the attack.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.