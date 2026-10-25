DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Commission agents protest as state govt halt paddy purchase

Commission agents protest as state govt halt paddy purchase

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:24 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Commission agents protest at Chabal. Photo: Gurbaxpuri.
Advertisement

The Federation of Aarthiya (Commission Agents) Association (Kalra Group) today staged protests in various mandis across the district against the Punjab government’s decision to stop paddy procurement.

A protest was held outside the gate of the Chabal Market Committee under the leadership of the organisation’s district president, Kulbir Singh Kasel. Addressing the protesters, various leaders of the organisation alleged that the government had stopped paddy procurement even before the target had been achieved.

Advertisement

The leaders said the procurement target for this year had been set at 95.44 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, equivalent to 2.54 crore bags. They claimed that 43 lakh bags less than the target had been procured in the district, yet the procurement process had been stopped.

Advertisement

The leaders said government procurement had been halted at several mandis in the district, including Sarai Amanat Khan, Cheema, Sohal, Thatti, Chabal, Gaggobua, Jeobala, Fatehabad, Mianwind, Khadoor Sahib, Goindwal and Chak Kare Khan. They alleged that the halt in procurement was the result of the District Food and Supplies Controller’s (DFSC) ineffective management in the district. They warned that if procurement was not resumed, the organisation would be forced to launch an intensified agitation.

The organisation also submitted a memorandum to the authorities, urging them to address the issue and resume procurement at the affected mandis.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts