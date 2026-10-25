Commission agents protest as state govt halt paddy purchase

The Federation of Aarthiya (Commission Agents) Association (Kalra Group) today staged protests in various mandis across the district against the Punjab government’s decision to stop paddy procurement.

A protest was held outside the gate of the Chabal Market Committee under the leadership of the organisation’s district president, Kulbir Singh Kasel. Addressing the protesters, various leaders of the organisation alleged that the government had stopped paddy procurement even before the target had been achieved.

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The leaders said the procurement target for this year had been set at 95.44 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, equivalent to 2.54 crore bags. They claimed that 43 lakh bags less than the target had been procured in the district, yet the procurement process had been stopped.

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The leaders said government procurement had been halted at several mandis in the district, including Sarai Amanat Khan, Cheema, Sohal, Thatti, Chabal, Gaggobua, Jeobala, Fatehabad, Mianwind, Khadoor Sahib, Goindwal and Chak Kare Khan. They alleged that the halt in procurement was the result of the District Food and Supplies Controller’s (DFSC) ineffective management in the district. They warned that if procurement was not resumed, the organisation would be forced to launch an intensified agitation.

The organisation also submitted a memorandum to the authorities, urging them to address the issue and resume procurement at the affected mandis.