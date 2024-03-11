Commissioner orders time-table for fuel refill of Amritsar MC vehicles

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 10

To deal with regular delay in the schedule of garbage-lifting, staff of the municipal corporation (MC) will follow a time-table to refuel vehicles at the civic body workshop. The timing had been fixed for each vehicle, said Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh who visited the workshop.

As there was no proper system for refuelling of garbage-lifting and sanitation vehicles of the MC, they left for work after much delay. The MC Commissioner instructed workshop in-charge to prepare a time-table for vehicles as per work priority so that sanitation work in the city was not affected.

On his directions, it was decided that from 6 am to 7 am, tractors and tankers of the Health Department would be refulled. From 7 am to 7.30 am, JCB machines and tippers would be refulled. From 7.30 am to 8 am, of Horticulture Department vehicles would get fuel. Diesel would be available for jetting machines, grab bucket machines and other vehicles of civil and operation and maintenance wing from 8 am to 9 am. Officials were instructed not to refuel any vehicle directly after this time.

