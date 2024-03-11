Commissioner orders time-table for fuel refill of Amritsar MC vehicles

Amritsar, March 10
To deal with regular delay in the schedule of garbage-lifting, staff of the municipal corporation (MC) will follow a time-table to refuel vehicles at the civic body workshop. The timing had been fixed for each vehicle, said Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh who visited the workshop.
As there was no proper system for refuelling of garbage-lifting and sanitation vehicles of the MC, they left for work after much delay. The MC Commissioner instructed workshop in-charge to prepare a time-table for vehicles as per work priority so that sanitation work in the city was not affected.
On his directions, it was decided that from 6 am to 7 am, tractors and tankers of the Health Department would be refulled. From 7 am to 7.30 am, JCB machines and tippers would be refulled. From 7.30 am to 8 am, of Horticulture Department vehicles would get fuel. Diesel would be available for jetting machines, grab bucket machines and other vehicles of civil and operation and maintenance wing from 8 am to 9 am. Officials were instructed not to refuel any vehicle directly after this time.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...