Commissioner reshuffles property tax dept officials

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Friday effected a major reshuffle in the property tax department due to the below-expectation tax recovery here.

Secretary Anil Arora has been appointed as the Nodal Officer for Central and East Zone of Property Tax Department and Secretary Daljit Singh as Nodal Officer for North, West and South Zone.

Superintendent Davinder Singh Babbar will take care of the North, West and South Zones while Superintendent Harbans Lal will work in Central, East Zones. Inspector Satinder Singh has been deployed in North Zone, Inspector Shiv Prasad East Zone, Inspector Ravinder Pal in West Zone, Inspector Sita Ram in Central Zone and Inspector Rajeev Tandon in South Zone.

A scrutiny cell has also been constituted by the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to deal with the scrutiny cases of the Property Tax Department. Secretary Vishal Wadhawan has been appointed in-charge of the scrutiny cell, Superintendent Jaswinder Singh as its superintendent, and Mandeep Chauhan appointed as surveyor. They will submit reports to Joint Commissioner (JC) Hardeep Singh after hearing the scrutiny cases.

Meanwhile, Secretary Rajinder Sharma has been given the charge of e-governance of the MC. Superintendent Arun Kumar will also work for e-governance along with his current duties. Programmer Babita Khanna has been appointed as assistant in e-governance. In e-governance, the work of e-office, biometric attendance, e-challan, management system will be conducted.

Superintendent Dharmendrajit Singh will remain the Estate Officer and has appointed Superintendent Varinder Kumar as his assistant who will supervise Tehbazaari and Street Vending Zone to remove illegal encroachments. Dharmendrajit has also been given the work of the birth-death certification.