Commissioners’ frequent transfer hits work of Amritsar Municipal Corporation

Frequent transfers of Municipal Corporation Commissioners after short intervals of posting affects functioning and development works of the civic body.

Five Commissioners have been transferred during last one-and-a-half year. After formation of the AAP government in the state on April 24, 2022, then MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi was transferred from Amritsar. After that, there was no Commissioner in the city. Then the Punjab Government appointed Karnail Singh as the Amritsar MC Commissioner on May 23, 2022, but he did not take charge.

After another month, on June 24, 2022, the Punjab Government gave the additional charge of MC Commissioner to Harpreet Singh Sudan, the then Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar. Later, on July 7, 2022, Sandeep Rishi was again appointed MC Commissioner. Two days later, Sandeep Rishi was transferred as Additional Commissioner, Excise Department, by the state government.

On July 10, 2022, Kumar Saurabh Raj was appointed as the MC Commissioner by the state government. Only after four-and-a-half months, Raj was transferred and Sandeep Rishi was once again appointed as the MC Commissioner on November 27, 2022. Rishi remained on the post for nine months and was transferred to Ludhiana on August 10 2023. Then Rahul was appointed as MC Commissioner. Again on December 5, 2023, Rahul was transferred after he served four months on the post. Now, the charge has been given to Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh.

“Due to frequent transfers of MC Commissioners, city residents face problems. A number of development projects of the MC are hanging fire. Till the time new Commissioner understands the ground-level issues, he is transferred. With the change in command after a short time, everyone suffers,” said Kuljeet Singh, an activist.