Committee formed to handle complaints of hike in school fee, cost of uniform

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, April 6

After Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains instructed the district education teams to act strictly in case of a violation of fee regulation and sale of books and uniforms by private schools, a four-member task force committee was formed at the district level to resolve the complaints received by parents against private schools.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said the instructions issued by the government should be strictly followed. District Education Officer (Secondary Secondary) Jugraj Singh said two days after a renowned private school in the city was issued a notice for fee violation, two more private schools have been issued show-cause notices in the same regard. “We are receiving complaints against private schools, who are not directly selling books and uniforms but recommending particular vendors for the same. The matter that needs to be looked into is that if the private schools, which follow this self-declared protocol of recommending vendors, benefit monetarily from this exercise,” he said.

The four-member committee comprising four principals of the district was formed to resolve the complaints related to books, fees and uniforms from the parents of the private schools affiliated to PSEB, CBSE and ICSE boards. Two more private schools in the city have reportedly been issued notices.

After an investigation based on the complaints received, the committee will send its report through e -mail, based on which further action will be taken.

The DEO said the initiative will help keep a check on schools that have been setting their arbitrary rates.

Two private schools get notices