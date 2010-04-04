Common man hit hard by rising fuel prices

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

Consumers are upset over the fifth hike in a row in the prices of petrol and diesel in the past week. They have flayed the government for its failure to check the spiralling inflation. The hike in fuel prices have upset all, be it middle and low-income groups, farming community, industrialists, and people related to the transport and other sectors. A litre of petrol was priced at Rs 99.20 while diesel was sold at Rs 88 per litre here on Sunday.

Prabhjot Kaur, a home maker, says the priorities of the government have shifted. Instead of protecting the marginalised, they seem to have preferred to support only corporate houses. The government usually remains silent on every hike in the prices of essential commodities like daily-use edible oils, cereal, pulses and fossil fuel. Kitchen and fuel expenses are taking away a major share of the total income of a family.

Raman Gupta, an industrialist, said, “Free from the crucial Assembly elections, the government, as expected, has started revising the fuel prices on a daily basis. State-owned oil companies are passing on the hike to consumers, upsetting the budget of small entrepreneurs.” The constant increase in the fuel prices is sure to affect the cost of raw material, compelling manufacturers to infuse more working capital to sustain their businesses. It is likely to put pressure on the transporters.

Balpreet Singh, a farmer from Jalalusma village, said their input costs in farming were set to go up owing to soaring fuel prices. Blaming the political set-up of the country, he said the hike in fuel prices was held back due to the Assembly election for over four months. Now, no election is scheduled in the near future. It is entirely a political game. Earlier, the Centre brought the entire trade activity, barring petrol and diesel prices, under the ambit of the GST.