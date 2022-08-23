Commonwealth games: 2 Khalsa College girls shine in fencing championship

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

Two girl students of Khalsa College won two bronze medals in senior and junior in the Commonwealth Fencing Championship held in London (England) from August 9 to 16. Both were honoured by the Khalsa College management here on Monday.

College principal Dr Mehal Singh congratulated the students on their achievement.

Jagmeet Kaur, a student of BA Social Science, bagged a bronze in fencing in the Sabre Team Event (senior) and Shreya, a student of BA, bagged a bronze in Sabre Team Event (junior). Jagmeet who arrived at the campus today was given a warm welcome.

Dr Mehal Singh said the college was pushing for creating state-of-the-art infrastructure for athletes and sportspersons. He also credited Dr Daljit Singh, sports in-charge and head of Physical Department, for the students’ achievements.