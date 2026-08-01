Commonwealth Games: Navy officer clinches silver in weightlifting

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Proving his mettle at the Commonwealth Games, city lad Lovepreet Singh clinched a silver medal in the +110 kg weight category.
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The Navy officer finished at a total of 388 kg. Following his victory, celebrations broke out at his village in Amritsar.
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Loverpreet’s father Kirpal Singh said his son kept his promise of winning a medal.
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Lovepreet Singh lifted 176 kg in the snatch section and 212 kg in clean and jerk.
Hailing from Bal Sachandar village, Lovepreet’s father works as a tailor.
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