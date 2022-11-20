Communal harmony must be ensured in state: State BJP chief

Tarn Taran, November 19
Taking a serious note of the deteriorating law and order situation, state BJP president Ashwani Kumar Sharma (Pathankot MLA) on Saturday stated that communal harmony must be ensured in the state.
The BJP leader was in town to address a political conference organised by the party in which Amandeep Singh Sandhu Rocky Burj, a known personality of the area, joined the BJP. The conference was attended by rural area workers of the party.
Ashwani Sharma alleged the AAP-led state government had become most corrupt dispensation. The state government had failed on all fronts as farmers, employees and people from other sections of society were fighting for their rights and the police were baton-charging and registering false cases against them.
Ashwani Sharma termed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a pro-Sikh party. He said the interests of both state and Sikhs were secure in the hands of the BJP. He categorically denied having any political alliance with the SAD in future. In the past, a political alliance with the SAD was necessary for the welfare of the state.
Sharma said the development of the state had come to a standstill and corruption had crossed all limits in government departments.
Rajesh Bagga, state general secretary, Arwind Khanna, Manjit Singh Manna, Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, all former MLAs, Sarabjit Singh, former Punjab DGP, addressed as the state leaders in the conference.
