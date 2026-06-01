Community cooling zones launched to beat heatwave in Amritsar

Despite gusty winds and rain, rising daytime temperatures continue to pose a challenge across Punjab. To provide relief from increasing heatwave risks, several non-profit organisations, including Saanjh Punjab, Eco Sewa, Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Gurdwara Sahib Patiala and local authorities, have joined hands to establish a network of community cooling zones and heat-relief shelters for gig workers, daily wage earners, commuters and others exposed to extreme heat.

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The initiative aims to provide accessible spaces where people can rest, cool down, access drinking water and seek temporary relief from soaring temperatures.

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As part of the campaign, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation, Eco Sewa and Saanjh Punjab jointly inaugurated a heatwave shelter at Sadar Chowk, Amritsar, on World Environment Day. The shelter was inaugurated by Dr Yogesh Arora, Medical Officer of Health. Constructed using an eco-friendly bamboo structure and screening, it provides shade and respite to pedestrians and commuters. Another heatwave shelter has been established by the gram panchayat of Jagdev Kalan village in the district.

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Members of Eco Sewa, including Nidhi Sindhwani, Minakshi Khanna, Ridhi Khanna and others, participated in the initiative. “The impact of climate change on Indian summers has reached unprecedented levels. We hope this model encourages greater collaboration among communities, religious institutions, civil society organisations and government agencies to strengthen resilience against extreme heat, especially for daily wage earners, gig workers and those spending long hours outdoors,” said Minakshi Khanna.

Additional cooling and resting spaces have been established at the office of Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Sector 28, Chandigarh. These facilities provide shaded seating and drinking water for workers, commuters and the general public. Similar spaces have also been created at Gurdwara Parmeshwar Dwar in Shekhupur, Patiala, while more cooling zones are planned in Patiala and Amritsar in the coming weeks.

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Saanjh Punjab, a citizens’ network working on agriculture, climate resilience and environmental sustainability, has been facilitating collaboration among community groups and institutions involved in the project.

Gurpreet Singh of Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha said, “The Sikh tradition places great emphasis on seva and care for humanity. As heatwaves become more severe, providing drinking water, shade and a place to rest is a practical way of protecting people’s health and dignity. We hope more institutions will contribute to this collective effort.”

Nidhi Sindhwani, founder-member of Eco Sewa, said, “Environmental action should directly benefit people. Heat shelters, tree cover and public cooling spaces are simple interventions that can make cities more liveable while helping communities adapt to rising temperatures.”

Gurpreet Kaur of Clean Air Punjab said more cooling stations equipped with drinking water facilities would soon be established across Amritsar.

“Extreme heat is among the most significant climate risks facing people in Punjab. Community cooling zones are a low-cost, high-impact measure that can reduce heat stress and protect vulnerable populations. This effort demonstrates what can be achieved when religious institutions, citizens, civil society groups and government agencies work together,” she added.

Representatives of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation reiterated their commitment to supporting initiatives that improve public amenities and enhance the quality of life. They noted that community-led adaptation measures such as cooling zones, shaded public spaces and access to safe drinking water will become increasingly important as heatwaves intensify across the subcontinent.