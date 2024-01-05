Community Health Officers protest additional workload

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 4

The Community Health Officers (CHOs) looking after government-run Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) from all parts of the district held a protest here today.

The stir was held under the banner of Community Health Officers Joint Committee, Punjab, led by district president Jasmeen Kaur. The agitating CHOs presented a charter of their demands to Civil Surgeon Dr Kamalpal who took charge today.

Jasmeen Kaur and other leaders of the committee, who addressed the protesters, said the department in its new instructions had stated that work would be done online when there was no facility for such work or computer operators available at the HWCs. They said their normal work would get affected and it would be difficult to serve patients if medical camps were organised along with other duties.

They also said the department had put workload on them. They warned the state government that in case the director of the department failed to give them time to discuss their demands, they would stage a dharna in Chandigarh on January 9 after going on mass casual leave.

