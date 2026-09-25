Community radio launched for central jail inmates in Sri Goindwal Sahib

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Jails Minister Dr Ravjot Singh today inaugurated
an in-house community radio initiative — Radio Ujala —
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at the central jail in Sri Goindwal Sahib. The minister also reviewed amenities and essentials being provided to prisoners. After the inauguration,
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he took up the prisoners’ grievances and instructed officials to solve those. He also inspected the food preparation area and enquired about the health of those not in the pink of health in the jail’s hospital.
Superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana, Additional Superintendent Gurjant Singh, Deputy Superintendent (Security) Gurmej Singh and other officials were there during the inspection.
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