Commuters face trouble navigating without proper signages in Amritsar

The absence of clear directional signboards on the GT Road and national highway stretches passing through the city continues to cause inconvenience to commuters and visitors travelling to key destinations in Amritsar and nearby towns.

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Motorists unfamiliar with city routes often miss crucial turns at busy junctions and bypass roads, forcing them to take long detours or risky U-turns in heavy traffic. In several cases, drivers are also seen travelling on the wrong side of the road for short distances after missing exits, creating safety hazards for themselves and other road users.

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Visitors arriving from other districts or neighbouring states said locating important places such as the railway station, bus stand, airport road, Golden Temple route, medical institutions and city markets becomes difficult due to the lack of proper signboards at major intersections.

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The problem is more pronounced on high-speed corridors and at bypass points, where vehicles have little time to identify turns. Once a turn is missed, motorists often have to travel several kilometres before finding a safe place to return.

Residents said the issue has persisted for a long time despite increasing tourist inflow and rising traffic volume in the city. Pritpal Singh Mann, a resident of the bypass road, said proper overhead signs, lane indicators, and advance direction boards at least a few hundred metres before junctions could significantly reduce confusion and traffic disruptions. “First-time visitors frequently depend on mobile navigation apps, but sudden diversions, service lanes and unmarked cuts often lead to last-minute confusion,” he said.

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Citizens have urged the National Highways Authority of India, municipal authorities and the traffic police to jointly review major routes and install standardised signage at all important entry points, flyovers and bypass intersections to improve traffic movement and road safety.