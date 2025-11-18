DT
Home / Amritsar / Commuters inconvenienced as PRTC buses go off road

Commuters inconvenienced as PRTC buses go off road

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:20 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Passengers underwent a nightmare as members of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRCTC Contract Workers Union stopped plying PRCTC-run buses for limited hours after 12 pm. Bus service was resumed after the government extended the date for the tender of kilometer scheme.

At the bus workshop, which is situated opposite Qila Gobindgarh, members of the union raised slogans against the government. Except for PRCTC, the rest of the buses belong to the state-run and private transporters were plying on roads. Caught unaware, passengers were seen waiting for the buses at the ISBT as the number of buses came down compared to regular days.

Punjab Roadways employees union general secretary Jugraj Singh said they have gone on strike against the government’s “per kilometer scheme” as it will lead to privatisation of the transport sector and government will not add new buses. He added that on behalf of the Punjab Roadways and the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), the private sector will operate buses for the public transport corporations.

He said private transporters will run the new buses, bearing the cost of maintenance, fuel and the driver. Elaborating on the scheme, he said the Punjab government will provide a conductor and pay the private owner a pre-determined rate based on the kilometers covered which will be detrimental to the interests of employees.

He informed that the buses resumed operation after it was learnt that the government agreed to talk to the union leaders on the matter.

