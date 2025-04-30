Commuters suffer as roads dug up to lay pipes not repaired

Several key roads in parts of the city remain in a state of neglect months after they were dug up to install underground pipelines under the 24x7 Canal Water Supply Project, part of the Smart City Mission. Despite the completion of the pipeline work in many stretches, including Majitha Road and Bypass Road, the roads have not been recarpeted, causing significant inconvenience to commuters, pedestrians and local shopkeepers.

The work of laying underground pipeline was initiated to ensure the continuous supply of clean drinking water to city residents. However, once the pipes were laid, the dug-up roads were not repaired. Commuters along the Majitha Road have to bear the brunt as traffic comes to a halt here.

“During the rainy season, it would become impossible to drive here as potholes get waterlogged. We have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to repair the road. The MC should recover road-cutting charges from the private firm responsible for excavation work and funds should be used for recarpeting,” said Mandeep Singh, a resident of Indira Colony on Majitha Road.

Advertisement

Narinder Sharma, a resident of Bypass Road, said, “The pipeline work has been completed for a while, yet the road remains untouched. Pedestrians and motorists are both at risk. The authorities should begin the tendering process without delay so that the road can be recarpeted before the onset of rainy season.”

Shopkeepers along these stretches have also reported a sharp decline in business, attributing it to the poor condition of the roads. With reduced footfall and restricted vehicle access, many have seen their daily earnings drop.

Advertisement

“It feels like the government started the project with big announcements but abandoned it halfway,” said another local shopkeeper.