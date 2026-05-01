Commuters want shorter signal wait at light points during heatwave in Amritsar

With temperatures hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, commuters in the city are finding it increasingly difficult to endure long waits at traffic signals during the afternoon hours. Residents, especially two-wheeler riders, have urged the administration to reduce signal waiting times during noon hours when roads remain comparatively less crowded, but traffic lights continue to operate on fixed long-duration cycles.

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Several commuters complained that many major intersections lack shade or shelter, forcing motorists to stand directly under the scorching sun for more than two minutes at red lights. At some traffic signals, the waiting time extends up to 140 seconds even when traffic flow is minimal.

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Two-wheeler riders said the situation becomes even more uncomfortable due to the intense heat generated by vehicles standing close together at intersections. They added that the long waiting period not only causes inconvenience but also leads to fatigue and irritation among commuters.

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Residents pointed out that during noon hours, many intersections witness light traffic movement, yet the signal timings remain unchanged. They suggested that traffic lights should function through a flexible timing mechanism that automatically reduces waiting time when vehicle density is low during afternoon hours.

“It is very difficult to stand under the blazing sun for over two minutes while waiting for the signal to turn green, especially for elderly riders and children travelling with their parents,” said commuter Swaran Singh.

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Another resident, Ram Avtar, suggested that adaptive traffic management could help ease the problem. “There should be a mechanism that reduces waiting time at traffic signals when traffic is less. It would mean shorter green time for everyone, but since traffic remains light during noon hours, it would not inconvenience commuters. During peak hours, the timing can again be restored,” he said.

Residents have appealed to the traffic police and municipal authorities to review signal timings and explore smart traffic solutions to provide relief during the ongoing summer heat.