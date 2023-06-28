Compensate farmers who sold moong below MSP: BJP leader

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 27

Senior BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina on Tuesday criticised the state government for its failure to ensure the purchase of moong crop at the minimum support price (MSP) earlier announced by it. The BJP core committee member asked the government to compensate farmers who were forced to sell their produce to traders at a price lower than the MSP.

Chinna said the government had earlier announced an MSP of Rs 7,755 per quintal after which many farmers had cultivated the crop hoping that they would be able to sell it at the same price.

Chhina said in order to promote crop diversification and check the depleting groundwater level, the farmers should be encouraged to cultivate crops other than wheat and paddy. He said the government should also ensure that the farmers get remunerative price for these alternate crops.

Taking a dig at the state government, he said ever since the Bhagwant Mann-led government came to power in the state, the situation in Punjab had only gone from bad to worse. He said Mann had become a puppet in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal. “It seems as if they have resolved to make the state a battlefield,” he said. He said the state government should give proper compensation to the farmers who sold their crops to traders at low rates.