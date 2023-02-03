Complaint against father-son duo for duping people of lakhs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 2

Several persons on Thursday accused a father-son duo of allegedly duping them on the pretext of getting their loans sanctioned from bank. The victims have been submitted complaints with the police stations concerned.

The victims along with activists of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) today demanded registration of FIR against them.

Jagtar Singh Karampura of RMPI said on the pretext of getting their loans sanctioned from the banks the father-son duo used to put their blank cheques given to the bank in the courts while filing false complaints. He said several persons had approached the party seeking help. He said the role of bank officials were also suspicious in these cases.

Gurbhej Singh, a resident Bhati Manjh Road on Kot Mit Singh area, told that in 2015 the two helped them in getting a loan of Rs 16 lakh from a bank. They took 15 per cent of the amount as their commission. Even then, the accused demand Rs 5 lakh from them in October last year. He said when they refused the same as they don’t have such amount, the accused showed them the blank checques given to the bank while getting loan. They threatened to put the cheques in the court and they did.

“The accused put up a cheque for Rs 3 lakh in the local court while accusing the victims of fraud,” he said. A complaint was lodged with the Rambagh police in this regard.

Similarly, Vir Singh of Bhinder Colony, Tarn Taran road, said the duo had taken Rs 30,000 as commission while helping in granting bank loan. Now, they were threatening of put the cheque in the court. A complaint was lodged with the Rambagh police on January 20.

Another victim identified Neelam of Mata Ganga Ji Nagar on Tarn Taran Road said the two took Rs 13,000 as commission and took cheques from them. She said she did not get the loan, but the accused put a cheque for Rs 2.5 lakh in the court while accused her family of fraud. A complaint was lodged with the police on January 12.

Karampura urged the police commissioner Jaskaran Singh to get the matter investigated and register FIR against the suspects.