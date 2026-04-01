Complex cancer procedure performed at Amritsar hospital

Amandeep Hospital here, in partnership with Ujala Cygnus, has performed a highly complex bilateral video endoscopic inguinal lymphadenectomy (B/L VEIL) with bilateral pelvic lymph node dissection (B/L PLND) on a patient of vulvar cancer.

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Performed by robotic surgery expert Dr Sheshank, the procedure is the first of its kind to be performed on the MIZZO robotic system in India.

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“We are proud to bring advanced robotic surgery to our patients, offering them the benefits of minimal invasiveness and faster recovery,” said Dr Sheshank, consultant surgical oncologist at the hospital.

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“The achievement is a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication to excellence. We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation, ensuring our patients receive the best possible care,” said Dr Amandeep Kaur, director, Amandeep Hospital.