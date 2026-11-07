Complexity of loneliness and musings of conflicted mind: Punjabi poet on facets of migration

From the many facets of loneliness to the dual identity that comes with the change of place, Punjabi poet and ghazal writer Bhupinder Duley’s literary works explore the changing realities of human life and the evolving experiences of the Punjabi diaspora.

His poetry, shaped by international experiences and cultural encounters, reflects the complexities of migration, identity and belonging.

These themes in Dhuley’s literary works came into focus during a special literary event, “Immigrant Punjabi Poetry: Creation and Dialogue”, organised by the School of Punjabi Studies at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) as part of the celebrations marking the 450th Foundation Day of Amritsar.

Dhuley, who is based in Canada now, spoke about his literary journey and the influences that shaped his creative expression. He said his interest in literature was inherited from his father Randhir Singh Chand, a renowned scholar.

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Growing up in the company of eminent writers gave him an early exposure to literary thought and inspired his engagement with Punjabi literature. His first book, “Ahsaas Di Peed”, marked an important milestone in this journey.

Sharing insights into his creative process, he emphasised that he believes in quality rather than quantity. “I do not rush to present my writings to readers. I subject them to a process of refinement and careful revision before publication. Not everyone’s observation or story needs to be pushed towards readers at the speed of lightning,” he said.

His poetry, he explained, draws upon diverse experiences, particularly the emotional and psychological dimensions of migration.

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“The conflict between one’s cultural roots and adopted surroundings, alongside the loneliness of contemporary existence, were the things I experienced and observed during my migration. These formed an important part of my poetic expression as it was a lived reality for many,” he said.

He also recited some of his compositions, offering the audience a glimpse into his literary world.

Earlier, Prof Manjinder Singh, head of the School of Punjabi Studies and event coordinator, observed that Dule’s poetry deserved

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to be examined through both formal and informal literary perspectives as it captured emerging social and cultural realities.