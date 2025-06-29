Comprehensive GST guide released by city-based CA

City-based Chartered Accountant Ritesh Arora recently presented his book, “GST Gavel – A Litigation Guide,” to Shashank Priya, Member of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in New Delhi.

In a press release issued on Saturday, Ritesh said, “The book serves as a comprehensive and litigation-centric resource for professionals engaged in GST practice across the country. Focused on resolving real-life GST disputes, GST Gavel compiles over 500 judgments from the high courts and the Supreme Court, accompanied by insightful legal commentary, litigation strategies and procedural analysis.”

The book examines key litigation issues such as the denial of Input Tax Credit, cancellation of GST registration, refund rejections and tax demands under Sections 73 and 74. It also provides detailed coverage of inspection, search and summons proceedings.

Additionally, the book explains the legal safeguards, remedies and constitutional protections available to taxpayers when facing coercive or arbitrary actions by tax authorities.

Ritesh further elaborated that GST Gavel is intended to serve as a practical, daily-use desk reference for chartered accountants, lawyers and GST consultants.