Computer teacher shortage may hit Punjab’s AI education push

Punjab has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) as a mainstream subject in the school syllabus from classes I to XII. The initiative, touted as a game changer for public school education in the state, will be implemented by the Punjab School Education Board in phases.

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With AI as a core subject for students from class I to XII, the biggest challenge will be to back this up with enough teacher strength. There are currently 450 computer teachers posted in various senior secondary schools in Amritsar, and overall, there are around 6,500 computer teachers in the state. The existing skills and number of teachers, without additional training and support, might not be enough to implement the AI programme, especially in rural government schools.

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“The existing computer teaching staff, including vocational master teachers, is not adequate to ensure that the AI subject is taught to all classes in government schools. The primary and middle schools, anyway, do not have computer teacher posts as currently, the subject is taught from Class 6 onwards. There were 7,172 posts of computer teachers four years back, but now the number is 6,500. Most teachers are not merged with the Education Department, which means they are still being treated as contractual employees despite being regularised since 2018. Additionally, for the past one year, computer teachers have been engaged in non-academic work including SIR, electoral duties, drug social surveys and more, which leaves no room for classroom teaching,” said Aman Kumar, the former state president of the Computer Teacher Union movement.

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The current disproportionate allotment of computer teachers in senior secondary schools is also a challenge. The Schools of Eminence or PM Shri Schools have six to seven computer teachers, while several senior secondary schools in urban and rural blocks have only two to three computer teachers for six classes.

The programme is planned to cover a large number of Punjab schools and students across government and PSEB-affiliated schools. Many existing teachers are trained in traditional subjects, not AI, machine learning, coding or data concepts. “AI education will require training in both content knowledge and how to teach AI concepts to children. One way could be to empower core subject teachers in government schools in AI-based concepts,” said another computer teacher from a government school in Ajnala.

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According to the Punjab School Education Department’s ICT Education information available on the ePunjab portal, computer labs have been established in 6,134 government schools (upper primary schools) and 346 government-aided high and senior secondary schools. Around 5,000 schools are planned to receive new computer labs under Sikhiya Kranti funds.

Currently, approximately one-third of government schools have the infrastructure to implement the AI core subject programme. This means many primary schools and some middle schools will need new recruitments of teachers and the setting up of labs or digital alternatives.