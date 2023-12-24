Computer teachers protest in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 23

Computer teachers working in government schools in different parts of the district under the banner of the Computer Teachers’ Union, Punjab, organised a protest march in the town against the state government to express their anguish over not accepting their demands here on Saturday.

The union submitted a memorandum of demands to the office of Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal. The teachers also organised a rally. Gurwinder Singh, Tarn Taran, state president, Sital Singh, district president, Rakhi Mannan, state committee member, were among others who addressed on the occasion. The leaders in their respective addresses demanded the implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission and facilities to be given to them according to the civil service rules, etc.

