Computer teachers protest, want their demands fulfilled

Tarn Taran, November 7

The district branch of the Computer Teachers’ Union, Punjab, held a strong protest against the state government asking the state government to accept their demands soon. Led by Sital Singh, district president of the union, computer teachers from different parts of the district participated in the protest.

State president Gurvinder Singh and Rakhi Mannan were among others who addressed the gathering on the occasion and reminded Education Minister Harjot Bains of the AAP-led state government’s promise, made to them a year ago, that the state government must give the computer teachers a gift by accepting their current demands.

The leaders said the teachers were waiting for their gift which had not been given to them so far. They said teachers had been agitating for their genuine demands for years and had lost 100 teachers (who died), but the state government was in no mood to accept their demands. The state government had deprived them of the benefits under the 6th Pay Commission.

The leaders warned the state government that they must participate in bid number in a state-level rally to be organised in Anandpur Sahib on November 11, the Vidhan Sabha constituency of Education Minister Harjot Bains, who was proving to be the biggest hurdle in the way of their demands.

Edu minister pays surprise visit to SOE

Education Minister, Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains paid a surprise visit to School of Eminence, Khadoor Sahib, here on Tuesday. He announced that a large number of vacant posts of teachers and lecturers would be filled within two to three months. The minister was accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party’s Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura. The minister said the state government was planning to provide desks and benches to the schools and construct swimming pools in schools. The minister asked students about the change witnessed since the AAP government came to power. He said the students of Eminence of Schools were guided to their bright future. The minister also visited School of Eminence at Sri Goindwal Sahib.

