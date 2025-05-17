DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Conduct tests on samples of drinking water in all schools: DC

Conduct tests on samples of drinking water in all schools: DC

Says water tank of every school & RO installed there should be cleaned
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:30 AM May 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DC Sakshi Sawhney during a meeting held to check the quality of drinking water in all government schools in Amritsar on Friday.
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, while holding a meeting with Nitin Kalia, AXION Water Supply, and other officials of department concerned, has directed them to conduct tests on samples of drinking water in all government and recognised schools. She said their testing should be ensured, keeping in mind quality control methods and if any contamination is found, it must be reported.

Advertisement

Keeping in mind the upcoming monsoon season, she said during the summer vacation, the water tank of every school and the RO installed there should be cleaned and serviced.

The officials of the District Education Department and sanitation and health officials were directed that wherever there is standing water in schools, it should be eliminated and regular inspection of the surroundings of the school should be ensured to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Advertisement

“We will also run health awareness campaigns in schools. Children will be made apprised of detailed information about constantly cleaning the water sources in their homes so that dengue and other mosquitoes do not get a chance to thrive,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the officials to follow the instructions regarding drinking water and sanitation in all 1,353 anganwadi centres of the district. She said women volunteers of Amritsar district (five in each village) have been trained to test water samples with the help of field testing kits. “They should be made part of self-help groups and assisted in checking water in schools and other public places,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper