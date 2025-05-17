Conduct tests on samples of drinking water in all schools: DC

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, while holding a meeting with Nitin Kalia, AXION Water Supply, and other officials of department concerned, has directed them to conduct tests on samples of drinking water in all government and recognised schools. She said their testing should be ensured, keeping in mind quality control methods and if any contamination is found, it must be reported.

Advertisement

Keeping in mind the upcoming monsoon season, she said during the summer vacation, the water tank of every school and the RO installed there should be cleaned and serviced.

The officials of the District Education Department and sanitation and health officials were directed that wherever there is standing water in schools, it should be eliminated and regular inspection of the surroundings of the school should be ensured to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Advertisement

“We will also run health awareness campaigns in schools. Children will be made apprised of detailed information about constantly cleaning the water sources in their homes so that dengue and other mosquitoes do not get a chance to thrive,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the officials to follow the instructions regarding drinking water and sanitation in all 1,353 anganwadi centres of the district. She said women volunteers of Amritsar district (five in each village) have been trained to test water samples with the help of field testing kits. “They should be made part of self-help groups and assisted in checking water in schools and other public places,” she added.