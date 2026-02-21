Conference deliberates on role of AI in preserving Punjabi language

In the backdrop of the AI Summit underway in New Delhi, Guru Nanak Dev University opened the first edition of the three-day World Punjabi Conference, bringing together eminent scholars, policymakers, technologists and representatives of Punjabi diaspora to deliberate on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the future of Punjabi language, culture and society.

Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sawhney announced a grant of Rs 1 crore for the Centre of Ethical Artificial Intelligence at the university, stating that the initiative would help align students with emerging technologies while strengthening linguistic and cultural roots.

Vice-chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh, while welcoming the delegates from India and abroad, described the conference as a forward-looking initiative that would guide future academic and cultural engagement. He observed that AI is currently one of the most significant areas of knowledge, but emphasised that technology must remain a tool guided by ethical consciousness. "The real success of human-machine interaction will lie in ensuring that technology serves human sensitivity rather than replacing it," he said, expressing confidence that Punjabi would emerge as a language capable of engaging meaningfully with the future in the digital age.

Speakers at the conference underlined that while AI-born of human intellect-is reshaping the world, its direction must remain rooted in spiritual and ethical awareness. Ex-Chief Secretary, KBS Sidhu noted that deliberations could lead to a roadmap connecting Punjabi language with global technological systems. The event seeks to integrate AI not only with technical disciplines but also with language, literature and culture.

Former MP Tarlochan Singh said AI could play a transformative role in preserving Punjabi literature, folklore and historical heritage while enabling their wider dissemination. "The larger part of Punjab across the border has seen a resurgence of Punjabi over Urdu as they continue to preserve their Shahmukhi script and language. Meanwhile, on this side, we see an inclination to disassociate ourselves from the Gurmukhi Punjabi. While our young understand and speak Punjabi, most cannot read the script as such," he said. He also mentioned that for the purpose of development and preservation of Gurmukhi, he has set up the first ever Gurmukhi Script Centre at Delhi University.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, remarked that with nearly 150 million speakers, Punjabi holds strong potential in the AI era. He cautioned, however, that machine intelligence learns from human-generated data, and biases present in datasets could be amplified if not addressed responsibly.

Punjab MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also assured financial support for AI Centre, established in memory of late Surjit Patar, on behalf of Punjab Government.

Among the distinguished personalities honoured were Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi, internationally known for humanitarian work; Charanjit Singh Bath, founder of Bath Farms (USA) and a leading global raisin producer; Ranjit Singh, an industrialist and promoter of sports among youth; and Swinder Pal Singh, known voluntary service at Sri Harmandir Sahib.

A theatrical production titled '1675', dedicated to the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, was staged. Written by Amarjit Singh Grewal and directed by Kewal Dhaliwal, it highlighted the enduring relevance of the Guru's sacrifice in the age of AI.