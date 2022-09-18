Conference of RMPI concludes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

The two-day conference of Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) concluded here today. State Committee member Mangat Ram Pasla and other leaders of the party attended the conference. The party leaders exhorted the cadre to work for the betterment of the poor and downtrodden.

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, Rattan Singh Randhawa and other party leaders also discussed the political scenario in the state and the country. They stated that rising prices of commodities were troubling people. Dr Ajnala said while the insecurities among the minorities were increasing, ills such as corruption, unemployment, economic disparity and others were troubling the common man.