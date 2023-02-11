Conference on gastro diseases on February 12

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 10

The city will host first ever liver and digestive diseases conference under the aegis of Punjab Chapter of Indian Society of Gastroenterology (ISG).

Society president Dr Harpreet Singh said gas, acidity and bloating are common symptoms of gastrointestinal tract (GIT) disorders and they are increasing due to poor eating habits, junk foods.

Diseases related to these symptoms are going to be discussed in Gastro Update-2023 being organised under the aegis of ISG, Punjab. Amritsar is hosting one-day CME Gastro Update-2023 on February 12.