Conflict at border disrupts academic plans

As frontline border districts of Punjab take a sigh of relief with the ceasefire announcement, the three days of war-like situation between India and Pakistan, following the launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces, disrupted educational facilities in the state. The heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, especially along the borders of Punjab, including Amritsar, led to the immediate closure of schools and colleges, along with the postponement of university exams.

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) had already started conducting theory and practical examinations for all its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. However, the sudden escalation prompted a frenzied exit of students from hostels and constituent campuses. Now, with Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announcing that, given the evolving situation, all government, private and aided schools, colleges and universities across the state will resume functioning as usual, schools and colleges in the border districts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran remain closed as a precaution until further notice.

While private schools have now shifted to the familiar online mode, government schools are once again facing a challenge. “The closure of schools during this time brings a challenge for us, as the majority of our students do not have access to devices like smartphones or are unfamiliar with how online classes via mobile applications are conducted. Even their parents are not present for assistance, as most of them are daily wagers or go to work. So, conducting online classes is quite a challenge,” shared Ramanpreet Kaur, an ETT teacher from Tarn Taran. The best a teacher can do is record lessons and share these on WhatsApp to ensure students do not miss out on lessons. Even for college students in the rural belts of Tarn Taran, Attari, Ajnala and Rajasansi, the delay in exams means pushing critical competitive exams, internships and research projects ahead.

Similarly, GNDU students, especially those in their final semesters and research years, are also facing a dilemma, as the exams and vivas have been postponed, affecting their future plans. Pallavi, a PhD research student in entomology at GNDU, shared how she decided to stay back when all the hostellers and station-based students decided to rush back to their families during the last three days. “I am from Jammu, and I was worried for my family’s safety when the region was under drone attack. Despite the concern and urge, I did not go back as I did not want to sacrifice the extensive research work I did on my thesis,” she said. Working on a project based on insects, she said this time of the year is conducive for her fieldwork. “So, I stayed back to ensure my hard work is not ruined. But now that the university is shut, my research will resume only after the teachers and mentors return. It’s a crucial time for my work, and now I am worried that if something goes wrong, I won’t be able to finish my PhD on time. I am already 28 years old and was looking forward to examinations and prospective jobs,” she shared.

Similarly, Nandini Das, a BBA student from Dispur, Tripura, said that while students from nearby areas returned, she decided to stay back. “Even so, there are some other students from Bihar and Telangana who stayed back in hostels. But we could not study for exams or work on any project due to blackouts and the tense situation. It messes with your concentration and focus because your mind is foggy due to fear,” she said. Now, she hopes that examinations resume quickly, as she wants to return home and look for internships. “If not, my work experience would be equal to nothing, as internships are important.”

Meanwhile, GNDU has announced that all its theory and practical examinations remain suspended until May 17 and will only resume from May 19.