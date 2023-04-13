Confusion over ownership of land on Majitha road

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 12

Isn’t it an irony that the revenue department and municipal corporation do not have any record pertaining to around 3 kanal of land located in Diamond Avenue area on Majitha road here?

The residents of the locality have been striving for many years to know the ownership of the land said to be worth lakhs while alleging that land sharks have their eyes on it. Though the residents of the area have been resisting the efforts of the land mafia, the district administration and the civic authorities have allegedly turned a blind eye to it.

Balkar Singh, a retired divisional engineer of BSNL who is a resident of the area, said they had lodged a complaint with the police when an influential person tried to illegally occupy the land.

Giving details, he said that as per the map of the Municipal Town Planner, the area comes under 15-B Development Scheme (3636/99) launched in 1999. There is a proposal to construct 16 shops and parking space on the land. However, it has not happened till now.

“Following attempts of illegal grab, the residents then approached the Deputy Commissioner last year who asked the Tehsildar to ascertain the ownership of the land. However, the reports submitted by two Patwaris in this regard led to a major confusion. The locality falls in Naushehra and Rakh Shikargah areas. One Patwari says the land falls in Naushehra while the other claims it does not come in that area (Naushehra),” said another resident Sandeep Singh. Nevertheless, in an RTI reply, the Municipal Town Planner had pointed out that there was no ownership record mentioned in their files. It said they were not aware who is the owner of the land.

The residents appealed that there was a Rakh (small forest, Rakh Shikargah) area in the stretch and the authorities should ascertain its ownership and develop a public park there before it could be illegally grabbed by unscrupulous elements.