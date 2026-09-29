Cong allegations outcome of frustration, says saffron party

Defending the Modi government, despite media reports stating otherwise, the district unit today refuted the electoral manipulation claim levelled by the Congress.

Terming the allegations “fabricated”, former MP Shwait Malik and BJP district president Salil Kapoor said: “There was no interference in the Election Commission’s functioning and that the party welcomes the Election Commission’s decisions to reform the electoral process to ensure fair and transparent elections and strengthen democracy in the country.”

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“Rahul Gandhi and members of the Opposition are frustrated as the party has not been able to taste victory for the past 12 years. After the court issued a contempt notice in the matter, he had to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court and apologise unconditionally. Questioning voting machines at one time and the constitutional institutions of the country at another has become a habit of Congress,” he said.

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Lashing out at the Congress, Kapoor said following a joint statement issued by all three Election Commissioners after their meeting, the Congress and the INDI Alliance were left with no place to hide their faces.

Citing the joint statement issued after the September 26 meeting of Chief

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Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Dr SS Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, Kapoor claimed that it was clear that all major decisions of the commission, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across the country, were taken unanimously.

The BJP district president said the Opposition, in a bid to create confusion, linked the letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary to SIR, which was not the case.

The Election Commission had clarified that the letter was neither related to any policy matter, nor to SIR.

It was an internal matter concerning the administrative functioning of an officer who had come on deputation, Salil added.

On the issue of Form-6, the BJP leader repeated Election Commission’s statement, clarifying that the declaration accompanying Form-6 related to SIR had been upheld as valid by the Supreme Court, while during the non-SIR period, the earlier Form-6 under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, continued to apply.