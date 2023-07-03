Cong Block Samiti member's son shot by armed assailants

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 2

The son of a Congress party Block Samiti member was shot at by a group of nine armed persons on Saturday evening. Malkit Singh (22), son of Harjinder Singh, a resident of Chuslewar village, was on his way home in his Creta car.

DSP Satnam Singh said none of the accused had been identified so far. The vicitm was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Patti. The Patti Sadar police registered a case under Section 307, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC read with Section 25,54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Gurjant Singh (24), a resident of Sabhra village was shot on Friday evening by four car-borne armed persons . He was on his motorcycle and was going to Patti town when the armed men fired at him.

