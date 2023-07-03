Cong Block Samiti member's son shot by armed assailants

Tarn Taran, July 2
The son of a Congress party Block Samiti member was shot at by a group of nine armed persons on Saturday evening. Malkit Singh (22), son of Harjinder Singh, a resident of Chuslewar village, was on his way home in his Creta car.
DSP Satnam Singh said none of the accused had been identified so far. The vicitm was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Patti. The Patti Sadar police registered a case under Section 307, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC read with Section 25,54 and 59 of the Arms Act.
Meanwhile, in another incident, Gurjant Singh (24), a resident of Sabhra village was shot on Friday evening by four car-borne armed persons . He was on his motorcycle and was going to Patti town when the armed men fired at him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs
Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed leader of opposit...
Will take appropriate action on NCP's plea seeking to disqualify Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs: Maharashtra Speaker
State NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party ha...
Developments in NCP won't impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt
Addressing a press conference on Sunday night in Mumbai, Sul...
Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claims Saamana
Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the NCP to beco...
First attack corrupt and then embrace them: Kapil Sibal's dig at BJP after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra govt
Ajit Pawar pulls off a stunning revolt in the NCP on Sunday,...