Cong councillors meet MC chief to expedite work in their wards

Cong councillors meet MC chief to expedite work in their wards

Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:14 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
Congress counsellors at the MC office in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
A delegation of Congress councillors met Municipal Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Aulakh today to submit a memorandum regarding the problems in their wards. Councillor Vikas Soni stated that they do not recognise Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia as the legitimate mayor, as the matter of mayorship is still pending in the High Court. He further demanded that the Mayor’s office should be sealed until the High Court delivers its verdict.

During the meeting, the Congress councillors submitted complaints about various issues affecting their wards. The Municipal Commissioner assured them that the problems would be resolved in the coming days. However, the councillors warned that if their grievances were not addressed within 10 days, they would stage a protest at the MC office.

Municipal Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Aulakh acknowledged receiving the memorandum from the Congress councilors and assured that the issues would be resolved based on merit. He added that the municipal authorities are already working to address public grievances on a priority basis.

