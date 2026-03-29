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Home / Amritsar / Cong councillors raise objections over limited time allocation for discussion at MC House meet

Cong councillors raise objections over limited time allocation for discussion at MC House meet

Warned that any attempt to suppress discussion or bypass due process will be strongly opposed

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:41 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
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The office of the Municipal Corporation at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar.
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Political tensions have intensified ahead of the Municipal Corporation (MC) budget meeting scheduled tomorrow, with opposition councillors raising strong objections over the limited time allocated for discussion.

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Congress councillor Vikas Soni has condemned the decision to allow only 30 minutes for budget discussion and accused the administration of adopting a “dictatorial” approach. He demanded that the budget session should be extended to at least three days so that issues related to all 85 wards can be discussed in detail.

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Soni said, “If councillors are not given adequate time to speak, the Congress will be forced to launch a protest.” He questioned how 85 councillors could present their concerns on critical civic issues such as garbage management, sewer blockages, drinking water shortage and malfunctioning streetlights within just half an hour.

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Congress councillors have also made it clear that they would not accept any table agenda being pushed through without proper discussion and deliberation in the House.

Raising further concerns, Soni pointed out that no House meeting had been convened over the past one year. He said the upcoming session was a mere formality being conducted under compulsion as the financial year draws to a close on March 31. According to him, the administration was rushing to pass the budget without meaningful debate. He also alleged that the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner had sidelined established democratic traditions by failing to consult opposition parties before finalising the budget proceedings.

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The Congress has warned that any attempt to suppress discussion or bypass due process would be strongly opposed inside and outside the House.

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