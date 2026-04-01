Congress holds protest over police ‘high-handedness’ in Rajasansi

The Congress, under the leadership of Rajasansi MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, on Monday staged a protest against what it called anti-people policies and failures of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, with protesters raising concerns over “rising inflation, unemployment, drug abuse and deteriorating law and order”.

Advertisement

Party leaders accused the AAP government of using the police to intimidate Congress workers. Lok Sabha MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla claimed that the police was not letting one of the party’s workers in Rajasansi harvest his wheat crop, despite him having court orders issued in his favour.

Advertisement

He said false cases were being registered against Congress workers and leaders.

Advertisement

Aujla alleged that, even though Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria was the elected MLA from the Rajasansi constituency, the entire civil and police administration was working on the directions of Sonia Mann, the AAP halqa in-charge. Youth Congress leader Dilraj Singh Sarkaria said, during the recent Block Samiti elections, Congress workers were not allowed to file their nominations, and were attacked.

He added that the police, instead of taking action against the AAP, registered a case against

Advertisement

Congress workers.

Sarkaria said it was the height of injustice that Congress workers were not being allowed to harvest their crop “just because they dared to file their nominations for Block Samiti elections”.

He warned that if the police “failed to provide justice”, the party would intensify its agitation.