Congress organises 'Tiranga Yatra' in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 9

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring launched the five-day “Tiranga Yatra” to mark 75 years of Independence of the country from border township Khemkaran on Tuesday.

The programme was organised by senior party leader and former MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar.

Addressing the party workers, Warring said state Congress would cover about 2,000 km during the five-day yatra. All senior leaders have been assigned 75 km each to be covered in five days beginning today.

It also coincided with the August Kranti Divas, as it was on this day in 1942 that the Congress had launched the Quit India Movement, which eventually led the country to freedom after five years, said Warring.

Before starting the yatra, Warring paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Janam Sathan Baba Deep Singh and prayed for peace and progress of the state and the country. He led the yatra of thousands of Congress workers who carried the Tricolour across different places.

The “Tiranga Yatra” started form Bhikhiwind and concluded at Sursing village.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s claims over nationalism, the PCC president said, “The BJP has a lot to learn from the Congress on the issue of nationalism. We have done it in the past and we will not hesitate in the future either to safeguard peace, harmony, brotherhood and unity and integrity of the country.”

The PCC president was accompanied by former minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli, former MLAs Sukhpal Bhullar, Dr Dharamveer Agnihotri, Lakhvir Singh Lakha, SS Bhalaipur, Sumit Singh, Raja Gill and others.

#amrinder singh raja warring #tarn taran