Cong protests against forces threatening peace in state

Members of the District Congress Committee (Rural), led by former Ajnala constituency MLA Harpratap Ajnala, staged a demonstration against communal forces threatening peace in the state here on Tuesday.

They slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for airing disrespectful words against Rahul Gandhi and vandalisation of Bhimrao Ambedkar’s statue, spoke against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and proscribed pro-Khalistan party head Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

Before the members of the DCC (Rural) staged a demonstration at its rural office here on Tuesday, Ajnala demanded strict action against those who are inimical to communal harmony and co-existence and issuing statements to incite unrest among communities.

Members of the DCC gathered to show their resentment against Chief Minister Bhgawant Singh Mann and the attempt to vandalise the statue of the architect of the Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, in Jalandhar. Earlier, a similar incident of vandalism had occurred in January.

Ajnala said on the directions of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, they held the protest to express displeasure against the unsavoury developments.

He alleged that those sitting in safe locations overseas were trying to de-stabilise the state.

The derogatory comments made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann against Congress party’s senior leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday did not befit a head of a state, observed Congress in-charge of Majitha constituency and senior leader Bhagwant Pal Singh Sachar.

Tarn Taran: Workers of the Congress party expressed their great resentment against using allegedly derogatory remarks by Bhagwant Singh Mann , chief minister , Punjab against Rahul Gandhi party leader and the LoP in the Lok Sabha. The party workers organized a protest march in the town , burn effigy of Chief Minister and also presented a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Rahul on Tuesday.

Former MLA Harmidner Singh Gill, District President while addressing party workers in the rally organized at the local Congress Bhawan said that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has no right to use low level remarks against the personality of such with personality of clean image. Gill said that before leveling such low level remarks Bhagwant Mann should clarify regarding the allegation leveled against his personal life by certain quarters.

Gill said that Chief Bhagwant Mann has lost control over the administration and for this killing, looting ,extortion incidents like incidents have made the normal of the people a miserable. He also condemned the StateGovernment against committing brutality on the agitating farmers at Shambhu-Khnauri birders.