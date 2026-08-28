Congress protests Centre’s ‘wrong policies’

The Congress party today staged a strong protest on the National Highway against the continuously rising prices of oil and essential kitchen items such as sugar, ghee and cooking oil. Led by Rajbir Singh Bhullar, district president of the party, Congress workers raised slogans and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest.

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Addressing the party workers, Rajbir Singh Bhullar said the “harmful policies” of the Modi government had led to a continuous rise in inflation, badly affecting the household budgets of ordinary families. He said the increase in petrol and diesel prices had a direct impact on transportation costs, which in turn was making other daily-use items more expensive.

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He said the rising prices of essential kitchen items had made it increasingly difficult for middle-class and poor families to manage their household expenses. He demanded that the Central Government take immediate action and effective steps to control the prices of petrol, diesel and essential kitchen items.

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Party leaders Lakhwinder Singh ‘Lucky Pagal’, Tarn Taran Urban Unit president; Pardeep Singh Kot Dasandhi, Block president, Tarn Taran; Gurmukh Singh Sandhpura, Block president, Bhikhiwind; Davinder Singh, Block president, Valtoha; and others also addressed the gathering. They demanded that the Central Government control the prices of daily-use items for the convenience of the common people.