Cong protests US trade deal, LPG shortage

Leaders and workers of the Indian National Congress on Saturday held a protest outside the office of the Bharatiya Janata Party against the Indo-US trade deal, LPG shortage in the country and anti-people policies of the Central

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Government.

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The protest was led by former deputy CM Om Parkash Soni. A large number of Congress workers gathered at the site and raised slogans against the Central Government.

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Speaking to mediapersons, Soni said the policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre had increased problems for common people. He said people were facing rising prices and unemployment across the country.

He also complained that there was a shortage of LPG in many areas and people were being forced to stand in long queues to get cooking gas cylinders. He alleged that the Central Government had failed to properly address the issue.

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Soni further criticised the proposed Indo-America trade deal, stating that such decisions ignored the interests of small traders, farmers and labourers. He alleged that the government was making policies that benefit big industrialists while the concerns of ordinary citizens were being ignored.

He said the Congress party had always stood for the rights of farmers, workers and the common people and would continue to raise its voice for them in the future. He warned that if the LPG crisis was not resolved soon and the anti-people policies were not withdrawn, the Congress would intensify its protests in the coming days.

During the protest, Soni also expressed concern over the law and order situation in Punjab. He said incidents of robbery, firing and drug related crimes were being reported regularly, creating fear among people. He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state had failed to maintain law and order.

He added that both the BJP government at the Centre and the AAP government in Punjab failed to address the problems of common people. Commenting on the promise of Rs 1,000 per month for women announced by the state government, he claimed that the promised amount for the past four years, nearly Rs 48,000, had not yet been paid.