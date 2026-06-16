Cong wins Ward No. 6 repoll in Dinanagar, gets majority

The Congress candidate won the repoll from Ward No. 6 taking the party’s tally to eight out of the total 15 seats at stake.

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As things stand, the Congress will form the next House. In the previous municipal elections, the Congress had bagged all 15 seats.

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A heavy turnout was seen throughout the day as Sneh Lata of the Congress garnered 442 votes while AAP candidate Raman Kumari bagged 249 votes. BJP candidate Kulbir Kaur finished third with 139 votes. Interestingly, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) got just two votes. The party was trying to build its base in the area, but today’s results prove all its efforts of making a comeback had been negated. Ward No.6 was reserved for women.

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A difference of 193 votes separated the winner and the second placed candidate. Polling to the ward was stopped on Saturday when an EVM developed a technical snag.

Independent candidate Seema Devi had extended support to the Congress candidate. Sitting Congress MLA Aruna Chaudhary attributed her party’s victory to the developmental works undertaken in the area.

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AAP halqa in-charge Shamsher Singh had tried to induce voters by distributing ration kits at Krishna Nagar Camp, a part of Ward No. 6, on Sunday. However, this move failed to yield results as the Congress candidate romped home with ease. He was asked to leave the ward after some residents protested. He refused to do so and even as the situation seemed to be getting from bad to worse, the cops whisked him away.

With the Congress getting a majority, the party gets a shot in the arm keeping in view the Assembly elections, which are just months away. Congress workers attributed their victory to “free and fair polling” as EVMs were used during the elections and CCTVs were installed at all polling stations.