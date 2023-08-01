Congress workers demand early release of relief to flood-hit

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 31

Congress party workers organised a protest march in Tarn Taran against the alleged negligence of the state government, resulting in great loss to the farmers and the people due to floods. Congress workers presented a memorandum to SDM Rajnish Arora and demanded early release of the Rs 50,000 per acre compensation to the affected farmers and other resident for their loss.

Party spokesperson Jagmeet Singh Dhillon, Rana Ranjit Singh Gandiwind and others who addressed the gathering said the repair of roads and other infrastructure damaged due to floods should be undertaken at the earliest.

